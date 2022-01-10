Kashmir

COVID spike: Winter vacation of GMC Srinagar faculty, associated hospitals cancelled

The faculty currently on vacation has been asked to resume duty on Tuesday January 11 without fail.
COVID spike: Winter vacation of GMC Srinagar faculty, associated hospitals cancelled
GMC SrinagarMubashir Khan/GK File
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Jan 10: Authorities at the Government Medical College Srinagar on Monday cancelled winter vacation 2022 of faculty members at the institution and its associated hospitals in view of a spike in COVID-19 and the threat of new virus variant Omicron.

An order has been issued to this effect by Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Samia Rashid.

The faculty currently on vacation has been asked to resume duty on Tuesday January 11 without fail.

Like the rest of India, J&K is currently witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases even though only a few cases of the new virus variant Omicron have been detected in the UT so far.

gmc srinagar
winter vacation
Omicron Variant
Covid spike
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com