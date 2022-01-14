COVID surge: SKIMS Bemina puts OPD services, elective surgeries on hold

Srinagar, Jan 14: Amid an upsurge in COVID-19 cases fuelled by new virus variant Omicron, SKIMS Medical College Hospital Bemina in Srinagar on Friday put on hold OPD services and elective surgeries "in the larger public interest till further orders" with the hospital having been designated as a dedicated COVID hospital.
An order issued to this effect by Principal SKIMS Medical College said that the OPD services/ elective surgeries in the hospital have been temporarily put on hold "in the larger public interest till further orders".
As per Principal SKIMS Medical College Bemina, the associated hospital has been designed as a dedicated COVID hospital in view of a spike in COVID cases and the threat of the new variant Omicron.
On Tuesday, Kashmir valley reported the first cases of Omicron including a pregnant woman.