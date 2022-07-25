COVID19: J&K logs 383 new cases

As per the official figures, out of the total cases, 146 cases have been reported from Jammu while 237 cases were reported from Kashmir division taking the overall tally of Covid-19 cases to 460558-- 170067 cases from Jammu and 290491 from Kashmir division.

While the daily count of cases was less than what was reported a day before, the number of active positive cases has witnessed a spike across J&K. The number of active positive cases has swelled up to 3379--1715 in Jammu and 1664 in Kashmir division.