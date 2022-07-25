COVID19: J&K logs 383 new cases

Srinagar, July 25: As many as 383 fresh cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, while no death was reported from the UT in the last 24 hours, an official spokesman said.
As per the official figures, out of the total cases, 146 cases have been reported from Jammu while 237 cases were reported from Kashmir division taking the overall tally of Covid-19 cases to 460558-- 170067 cases from Jammu and 290491 from Kashmir division.
While the daily count of cases was less than what was reported a day before, the number of active positive cases has witnessed a spike across J&K. The number of active positive cases has swelled up to 3379--1715 in Jammu and 1664 in Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, the Srinagar district is witnessing a spike in the daily count of Covid-19 cases as around 1030 Covid-19 cases were reported from the district in the last seven days while the number of active positive cases has reached to 1072 in the district.
The daily count of cases witnessed an increase from 95 cases reported on July 19 to 220 cases reported on July 24. The number of positive cases reported from Srinagar on Monday was 105.
As per the district wise break up, Jammu district reported 98 cases, Baramulla 60, Anantnag 25, Rajouri 19, Udhampur 17, Pulwama 13, Budgam 10, Kupwara 9, Kulgam 7. Six cases each were reported from Kathua and Bandipora district while Kishtwar reported three cases and two cases each were reported from Samba and Shopian districts. One case was reported from Doda district while no fresh cases were reported from Ganderbal, Poonh, Ramban and Reasi districts. The death toll has remained static at 4763--2337 in Jammu and 2426 in Kashmir.
As per the official figures, around 243 people who were infected with the Covid-19 infection have recovered during the last 24 hours. These include 157 from Jammu and 86 from Kashmir division.
The official figures reveal that around 9806 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered the last 24 hours in J&K while 10008 tests were conducted as well.
As already reported by this newspaper, medicos have repeatedly cautioned people to adhere to Covid-19 SOPs and isolate themselves in case they develop any symptoms of the virus.
Also, wearing of face masks has been made mandatory in every district. However, there is no strict enforcement and strictness from the authorities for the implementation of the directions in order to prevent community spread of the virus.