COVID19|104 new cases in J&K

In J&K the positive cases have seen a decrease over the past one week. While the cases recorded on Wednesday were higher than the number of cases recorded on Tuesday, overall, there has been a decline in positives. Of the 104 positives, 39 were from Jammu division and 65 from Kashmir division. The number of cases in Jammu saw a surge today, while Kashmir has seen a steep drop. No death was attributed to SARS-CoV2 today in J&K’s official bulletin on COVID19. It was only for the third time in December that the day saw no fatality of COVID19.