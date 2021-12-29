COVID19|104 new cases in J&K

Srinagar, Dec 29: No COVID19 casualty was reported today in J&K, only the third time this month. The positive cases also recorded a decreasing trend and 104 were tallied for the day.
In J&K the positive cases have seen a decrease over the past one week. While the cases recorded on Wednesday were higher than the number of cases recorded on Tuesday, overall, there has been a decline in positives. Of the 104 positives, 39 were from Jammu division and 65 from Kashmir division. The number of cases in Jammu saw a surge today, while Kashmir has seen a steep drop. No death was attributed to SARS-CoV2 today in J&K’s official bulletin on COVID19. It was only for the third time in December that the day saw no fatality of COVID19.
Of the new cases, 33 were from district Srinagar, 22 from district Jammu, 12 from Baramulla, and 8 from Ganderbal and Doda each. Kistawar, Reasi, Shopian and Anantnag had zero positive cases detected on Wednesday. The number of active cases reached 1276 today with 124 recoveries. Wednesday had one of the vaccine doses administered. As per the bulletin, 1.11 lakh doses were administered on the day.