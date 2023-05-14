CPI delegation calls on Dr Farooq Abdullah

The leaders were in agreement that few officials cannot replace a representative legislature and responsible popular government.Earlier Dr. Farooq Abdullah attended a function at Pinglish, Pulwama. Among others party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Senior leader Muhammad Shafi Uri, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, VP Kashmir Syed Tauqeer, District President Pulwama Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir, DDC Abdul Aziz Mir also accompanied the president to the function.

Meantime socio- political activist and former bureaucrat Muhammad Ayub Mir joined the party on the occasion.