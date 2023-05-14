CPI delegation calls on Dr Farooq Abdullah

Sringar,May 14: National Conference President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah met a delegation of CPI leaders at his residence in Srinagar.
The visiting delegation comprised of Ex MP Syed Aziz Pasha, GS National Federation of India D Raja, State Secretary CPI Ghulam Mohd Sheikh Mizrab. NC’s senior leader Mohammad Shafi Uri and Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq were also present on the occasion. Among other issues the restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and various public issues were discussed during the breadth of the meeting. The leaders shared the understanding that the situation was very grim in the region and that the restoration of democracy was a fundamental and very important first step for restoration of confidence among the people in general and youth in particular.
The leaders were in agreement that few officials cannot replace a representative legislature and responsible popular government.Earlier Dr. Farooq Abdullah attended a function at Pinglish, Pulwama. Among others party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Senior leader Muhammad Shafi Uri, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, VP Kashmir Syed Tauqeer, District President Pulwama Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir, DDC Abdul Aziz Mir also accompanied the president to the function.
Meantime socio- political activist and former bureaucrat Muhammad Ayub Mir joined the party on the occasion.