CPI (M) condemns Poonch terrorist attack

New Delhi, Apr 21: The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on an army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, in which five jawans have lost their lives, a press release said.
It added that there can be no compromise in our fight against terrorism of all hues. “A thorough enquiry must be conducted to identify the circumstances which permitted such a heinous terrorist attack, in order to be better prepared in combating terrorism,” the press release added.