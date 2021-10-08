CPI (M) demands probe into Anantnag civilian killing, demands compensation for NOKs

“While strongly condemning the killing of a civilian at a check post in Monghal area of Anantnag last night, CPI(M) Secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik has asked the authorities to probe the incident thoroughly to fix the responsibility,” read a statement, issued by the CPI (M) today.

Malik said the circumstances in which the civilian was shot dead by security forces need to be probed. “Losing precious human lives is most unfortunate and mere condemnation of such incidents isn’t enough,” he said.

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, he demanded compensation to the victim's family.

A civilian was killed last night after CRPF troopers opened fire on a vehicle after it failed to stop at a signal, police said.