CPI (M) demands rejection of recommendations

New Delhi, May 11: The Polit Bureau of the CPI (M) has demanded “the rejection of the recommendations of Delimitation Commission that are clearly politically motivated and aimed at changing the demographic character and composition of J&K.” According to a press note, the demand was made during a two day meeting of the Polit Bureau in New Delhi.
“Population is the cardinal parameter in any delimitation of electoral constituencies. According to the 2011 census, population of Kashmir is 68.9 lakhs while that of Jammu is 53.8 lakhs. A fair delimitation would have given 51 seats to Kashmir and 39 to Jammu in the 90 member assembly. Instead, these recommendations give 47 seats to Kashmir and 43 to Jammu,”the statement said.