CPI (M) demands rejection of recommendations

“Population is the cardinal parameter in any delimitation of electoral constituencies. According to the 2011 census, population of Kashmir is 68.9 lakhs while that of Jammu is 53.8 lakhs. A fair delimitation would have given 51 seats to Kashmir and 39 to Jammu in the 90 member assembly. Instead, these recommendations give 47 seats to Kashmir and 43 to Jammu,”the statement said.