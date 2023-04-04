CPI (M) pays tributes to Abdul Ahad Azad

In a statement, Tarigami said that the unparalleled melodious poet is extremely relevant to present situation in Kashmir in particular and the country in general.

“He stood for the assertion of individual's commitment to collective cause and used his mellifluous poems to awaken masses against communal hatred, in favour of emancipation of the oppressed like peasants, workers, and women. All his poetry particularly Shikwa -i-Kashmir brings to fore the glorious past of Kashmir, wretchedness of the present, and unyielding resolve to have enlightened future,” CPI (M) leader said.