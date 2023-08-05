CPI(M) demands restoration of democracy, elections in Jammu & Kashmir

This comes as the fourth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and the dissolution of the state of Jammu and Kashmir is observed.

“August 5, 2023 marks the completion of four years since the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 being annulled and the state of Jammu and Kashmir dismantled. This assault on the Constitution and federalism presaged an all-round attack on the rights of citizens in Jammu and Kashmir,” read the resolution.

The last five years under Central rule have seen steps to alter the very identity of Jammu and Kashmir with change in domicile laws and land rights. There is a concerted move to change the demography of the state, it alleged.

“The period has seen large scale detention of political leaders and activists using draconian laws like the Public Safety Act and UAPA. Hundreds of political prisoners are still in detention, many of them in jails outside J&K.”

“Despite tall claims, the economic situation has deteriorated with high unemployment, estimated to be three times of the national average. The livelihood of different sections of the people like apple growers and small business owners have been adversely affected.”