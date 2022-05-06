CPI(M) Polit Bureau rejects Delimitation Commission recommendations

The statement added that the Commission has recommended 47 seats for Kashmir and 43 for Jammu. A fair delimitation, based on population, should have given 51 seats to Kashmir and 39 to Jammu. With 44 per cent of the population, Jammu will have 48 per cent of seats while Kashmir with 56 per cent of population will have only 52 per cent of the seats, it said.

“Thus, these recommendations are clearly politically motivated aimed at changing the demographic character and composition of J&K. These recommendations must, therefore, be rejected,”the statement said.