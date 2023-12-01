Crackdown against drug abuse bears fruit in Baramulla

Baramulla, Dec 1: The efforts of Baramulla police in eradicating the drug menace from the society has yielded significant victory.

A police official while sharing details said till November this year the police has successfully registered 260 cases and apprehended 452 drug peddlers, including 70 hard-core offenders booked under PIT NDPS PSA in the Baramulla district.

The campaign against the drug abuse has not only resulted in arrests but also seen the attachment of properties worth crores belonging to drug peddlers.

The police official said that the seizure of contraband has exceeded Rs 14 crores and action of police’s relentless efforts have dealt a severe blow to illicit drug activities in the region.

Citizens of the district have witnessed a tangible decline in drug abuse cases, demonstrating their unwavering support and faith in the actions taken by the police.

Emphasizing their commitment, Baramulla Police continues to confront drug smugglers and aims to seize both movable and immovable properties used for illicit trafficking within the district.

The positive impact of this crackdown is resonating throughout the district, underscoring the crucial role of law enforcement in safeguarding the well-being of the residents.