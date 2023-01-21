Crackdown continues against drug traffickers in Shopian

These drug traffickers, as per notices issued, have been involved in the illicit trade of drugs with the motive of taking illegal proceeds. They have made investment in acquiring movable and immovable properties from the illegal proceeds from the drug trade.

Taking cognizance of their illegal activities, Additional District Magistrate Shopian has issued notices for declaring sources of their movable and immovable properties under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotic Substances Act, 1985.