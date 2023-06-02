Create employment opportunities for youth: PC

According to a press note, Vakil said this while talking to people during visit to some villages. He visited the villages of Rafiabad and Sopore including Panzala, Dooligund, Harwan, Reban, Hathlangoo, Botingoo and Warpora.

He asserted that promises and claims made by the government for thousands of educated youth have not yielded any results so far. “The previous governor during his tenure had promised employment to thousands of youth in J&K but nothing was done on the ground and similarly the present administration too has promised jobs but those announcements remained on restricted to statements only,” he said.