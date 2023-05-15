Creation of amenities in border villages our priority: CS

Dr Mehta was speaking in a meeting called to review the implementation of ‘Samridh Seema Yojana' (SSY) launched by UT government under Capex Budget 2022-23 with its focus on filling the infrastructural gaps in border areas of the UT.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, PD&MD; Deputy Commissioners of Border Districts like Jammu, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, and Samba; DG, PD&MD; Director, Expenditure Division-I and many other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary emphasized upon giving special focus to creation of all the facilities in these 1800 border villages located across eight districts of the UT. He observed that people there should have no need to migrate to other places for availing such services and opportunities.