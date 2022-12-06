Crime Branch challans six accused for setting-up fake class XII examination centres in Kupwara

The instant case, the statement read, was registered upon an information received through reliable sources that the officials of Education Department Kupwara, in league with officials of J&K BOSE sub-office Kupwara, were indulging in establishing examination centres for class 12th examination, after preparing fake and forged documents so as to enable undeserving candidates to appear in the examination.

“It was also alleged they have allowed Arts candidates to appear in Science subjects, thereby managed their success with high percentage of marks. On the basis of said certificates they have not only obtained admissions in professional colleges, but have also secured appointments in various Govt. Departments etc,” read the statement.