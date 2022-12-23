Crime Branch chargesheets Kangan man for drawing salaries from two govt. departments

Srinagar, Dec 23: Crime Branch, Kashmir has filed a charge sheet against an education department employee also drawing salary from mechanical department of SKIMS, the investigation agency said on Friday.

In a statement, the Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir said that it produced Challan in case FIR No. 43/2022 U/S 420 RPC of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir (Now EOW) against Fayaz Ahmad Bhat S/O Abdul Gaffar Bhat R/O Hayan Palpora Kangan before the Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar.

The case was registered upon a receipt of written complaint, wherein the complainant alleged that Fayaz Ahmad Bhat is working as CPW in Education department since year-1997 and is also working as casual labour in mechanical department of SKIMS from November-2005 and since then he has been drawing his salary from two departments simultaneously, thereby causing lose to government exchequer.