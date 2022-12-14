Crime Branch chargesheets two women for producing fake documents to join handicrafts department

Srinagar, Dec 13: The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir filed a chargesheet against two women for producing fake date of birth certificates to join the department of handicrafts.
In a statement, the Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir said that it filed a Charge-Sheet in Case FIR No. 21/2020 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 RPC of P/S CBK before the Court of City Judge Srinagar against Hassina Bano R/O Astanpora Rawalpora and Shugufta R/O Rose Lane Near Salfia Masjid Budshah Mohalla Lal Bazar, Srinagar."The instant case had been registered upon a written communication received from Director Handicrafts, Kashmir wherein it was alleged that Ex-Manager Massive Carpets Scheme, Handicrafts Department filed a writ petition before the High Court, wherein among other issues, the petitioner raised doubt against the qualification and age of other employees of Massive Carpet Scheme," the statement said.
Accordingly, a case under FIR No. 21/2020 was registered in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offence Wing) and investigation set into the motion.
"During the course of investigation, it came to fore that the entry in Service Book as fake Date of Birth and other circumstances clearly established/ proves that the accused Hasina Bano and Shugufta Bano joined in the department of Handicrafts on the basis of fake and fabricated date of birth certificates, " it said.
The investigation agency said that offences under section 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 have been established and accordingly Charge Sheet in Case FIR No. 21/2020 was produced before the Court of City Judge Srinagar.