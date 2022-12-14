Crime Branch chargesheets two women for producing fake documents to join handicrafts department

Srinagar, Dec 13: The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir filed a chargesheet against two women for producing fake date of birth certificates to join the department of handicrafts.

In a statement, the Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir said that it filed a Charge-Sheet in Case FIR No. 21/2020 U/S 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 RPC of P/S CBK before the Court of City Judge Srinagar against Hassina Bano R/O Astanpora Rawalpora and Shugufta R/O Rose Lane Near Salfia Masjid Budshah Mohalla Lal Bazar, Srinagar."The instant case had been registered upon a written communication received from Director Handicrafts, Kashmir wherein it was alleged that Ex-Manager Massive Carpets Scheme, Handicrafts Department filed a writ petition before the High Court, wherein among other issues, the petitioner raised doubt against the qualification and age of other employees of Massive Carpet Scheme," the statement said.