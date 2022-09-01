Crime Branch conducts searches in Srinagar, Ganderbal in alleged fraud case

Srinagar, Sept 1: Crime Branch Kashmir’s Economic Offences Wing on Thursday launched searches in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in connection with a recent case regarding arrest of ‘disengaged’ State level Technical expert (SLTC).
In a statement, the Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) said that the case (FIR No: 67/2022) under IPC sections 420, 467, 468,471,120-B was registered after a written complaint received from Managing Director J&K Housing Board, wherein it was alleged that the accused Er. Hakim Muzamil son of Late Hakim Habibullah of Baghwanpora Lal Bazar Srinagar has been disengaged from J&K Housing Board as SLTC but despite he is “misrepresenting himself as SLTC Expert of J&K Housing Board and misusing Official Seal.”
The Economic Offences Wing of CBK, it said, conducted an enquiry into the matter and during probe the allegations leveled had got prima facie established and accordingly the case was registered.
“Searches are underway, more details will follow,” it added.