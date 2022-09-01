Crime Branch conducts searches in Srinagar, Ganderbal in alleged fraud case

In a statement, the Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) said that the case (FIR No: 67/2022) under IPC sections 420, 467, 468,471,120-B was registered after a written complaint received from Managing Director J&K Housing Board, wherein it was alleged that the accused Er. Hakim Muzamil son of Late Hakim Habibullah of Baghwanpora Lal Bazar Srinagar has been disengaged from J&K Housing Board as SLTC but despite he is “misrepresenting himself as SLTC Expert of J&K Housing Board and misusing Official Seal.”