Crime Branch files charge sheet against man for selling state land

Srinagar, Oct 4: The Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) Srinagar filed a charge sheet against a man for selling state land to a woman in Baramulla area of north Kashmir.
The accused, Mohammad Ashraf Wani, is a resident of Utikoo, Kawarhama Baramulla.
The Crime Branch produced a charge sheet before the Court of Sub Judge Pattan against accused Mohammad Ashraf Wani for his involvement in commission of offences punishable under section 420,511 RPC.
The case was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir on a complaint lodged by complainant against Mohammad Ashraf Wani alleging that on 1.3.2016 she purchased a piece of land measuring 7 marlas under survey No. 666, plot No. 3 situated at Utikoo tehsil Karhama Baramulla from accused for Rs 2.10 lacs under a proper sale agreement. It was further alleged that when she applied for its registration and revenue extracts, the revenue department refused its registration saying that the land is State land and cannot be sold or purchased.
Accordingly, preliminary verification was initiated at Crime Branch Kashmir.
During enquiry, it surfaced that the land under survey No. 666 in Estate Karhama is State land, which the accused had sold to the complainant, without any right or authority. Accordingly, the case FIR No.6/2022 was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir and investigation was set into motion.
During the course of investigation, IO recorded the statements of the persons familiar with the facts and circumstances of the case and also obtained records from the concerned offices and seized the same as per procedure.
As per the evidence gathered during investigation, it was established that the accused attempted to cheat the complainant by sale of state land measuring 7 Marlas under Khasra No. 666 estate Sheikhpora Utikoo to her, by concealing the fact that he is not the actual owner of the land. On the basis of facts and circumstances that emerged during the course of investigation, the investigation of the case was concluded as proved U/S 420, 511 RPC against the accused person.