Crime Branch files charge sheet against man for selling state land

The accused, Mohammad Ashraf Wani, is a resident of Utikoo, Kawarhama Baramulla.

The Crime Branch produced a charge sheet before the Court of Sub Judge Pattan against accused Mohammad Ashraf Wani for his involvement in commission of offences punishable under section 420,511 RPC.

The case was registered in Crime Branch Kashmir on a complaint lodged by complainant against Mohammad Ashraf Wani alleging that on 1.3.2016 she purchased a piece of land measuring 7 marlas under survey No. 666, plot No. 3 situated at Utikoo tehsil Karhama Baramulla from accused for Rs 2.10 lacs under a proper sale agreement. It was further alleged that when she applied for its registration and revenue extracts, the revenue department refused its registration saying that the land is State land and cannot be sold or purchased.