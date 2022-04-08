Crime Branch files charge sheet in loan fraud case

The Crime Branch said that the chargesheet was filed in case FIR No: 06/2009 U/S 420, 468, 471, 409, 201 RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir against Zahoor Ahmad Khan S/o Ghulam Rasool R/o New Colony, Saida Kadal Srinagar (then working as Associate Executive in the said Bank), for fraudulently and dishonestly raising unauthorized loans and using the amount so withdrawn for personal uses and share trading.

“The Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from Branch Head J&K Bank Residency Road Srinagar wherein it was stated that on the basis of Preliminary Enquiry conducted by the Bank, it has been established that one Zahoor Ahmad Khan S/o Ghulam Rasool R/o New Colony, Saida Kadal Srinagar, working as Associate Executive in the said Bank has dishonestly and fraudulently raised eight unauthorized loans against the deposits which do not exist in Bank records. These loans were raised in the name of staff members, his brothers and sisters by the accused who used the amount drawn therein for personnel use etc,” it said.