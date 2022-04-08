Crime Branch files charge sheet in loan fraud case

Srinagar, Apr 8: The Crime Branch Kashmir has filed a charge sheet in a fraud case involving a former Jammu and Kashmir bank official in allegedly raising unauthorised loans.
The Crime Branch said that the chargesheet was filed in case FIR No: 06/2009 U/S 420, 468, 471, 409, 201 RPC r/w 5(2) PC Act of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir against Zahoor Ahmad Khan S/o Ghulam Rasool R/o New Colony, Saida Kadal Srinagar (then working as Associate Executive in the said Bank), for fraudulently and dishonestly raising unauthorized loans and using the amount so withdrawn for personal uses and share trading.
“The Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint from Branch Head J&K Bank Residency Road Srinagar wherein it was stated that on the basis of Preliminary Enquiry conducted by the Bank, it has been established that one Zahoor Ahmad Khan S/o Ghulam Rasool R/o New Colony, Saida Kadal Srinagar, working as Associate Executive in the said Bank has dishonestly and fraudulently raised eight unauthorized loans against the deposits which do not exist in Bank records. These loans were raised in the name of staff members, his brothers and sisters by the accused who used the amount drawn therein for personnel use etc,” it said.
In view of the circumstances “case FIR No. 06/2009 U/S 409, 420, 468, 471 RPC was registered in P/S CBK on 03.03.2009 and investigation taken up. During the course of investigation, it was established that staff loan accounts have been opened fraudulently without completing prescribed formalities by the accused particularly in the name of his close relatives and colleagues through use of their user passwords without their knowledge deceitfully and dishonestly in the capacity of System manager and Advance manager of the said Branch due to flaws of the then newly introduced B2K software System and non-existence of message alert mechanism, which was exploited by accused to commit these fraudulent actions/transactions. “
The agency added, “ similarly accused got 15 consumption loans sanctioned in the name of different persons without following requisite formalities and credited a part of sanctioned amount to other different accounts where from accused Zahoor Ahmad Khan withdrew the same fraudulently for his personnel use.''