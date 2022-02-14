Kashmir

Crime Branch Kashmir cautions students against callers offering help to clear 10th class exams

Earlier, officials of the Board of School Educations had also cautioned students over such calls.
Crime Branch Kashmir cautions students against callers offering help to clear 10th class exams
“Parents and guardians of students, who have appeared in Class 10th Annual regular Examination-2021, are cautioned to remain alert with regard to fake calls from unknown persons,” CBK said, in a statement.File/ GK
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, Feb 14: Crime Branch Kashmir (CBK) on Monday warned the students who have recently appeared in their class 10th examinations against “unknown callers” offering help in clearing the tests.

“Parents and guardians of students, who have appeared in Class 10th Annual regular Examination-2021, are cautioned to remain alert with regard to fake calls from unknown persons,” CBK said, in a statement.

“If someone received fake call claiming to be School Board Officials etc and offers to help students for clearing exams, they must immediately inform Crime Branch Kashmir through JK-eCop Mobile App or by Email: sspcrimkmr@jkpolice.gov.in or visit Crime Branch Kashmir personally (whichever is convenient),” it added.

Earlier, officials of the Board of School Educations had also cautioned students over such calls and texts.

BOSE
Crime Branch Kashmir
10th class results

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com