Crime Branch Kashmir challans eight govt employees for fake DoB certificates

Srinagar, Aug 25: Crime Branch Kashmir on Friday filed charge-sheet against eight government employees for submitting fake date of birth certificates.
The Economic Offences Wing Srinagar of Crime Branch Kashmir produced the charge-sheet in Case FIR No. 28/2021 against eight accused individuals before the Court of City Munsiff Srinagar for their alleged involvement in commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 420/511, 202, 468 & 471 of RPC, a statement by the agency said.
Crime Branch Kashmir had received a complaint from the Agriculture Production Department, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir (on the basis of a report generated by Director Agriculture Kashmir) alleging therein that twelve officials of said department had submitted fake D.O.B. certificates at the time of their initial appointment in Government service. Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2021 and investigation started.
During investigation, it has been established that eight out of the twelve accused individuals have cheated the Department by submitting fake/ forged D.O.B. certificates at the time of their initial appointment; as a result of the deceit they continued to remain in Government service and unlawfully derive the benefits of employment beyond their actual age of retirement on superannuation. The charge-sheet has accordingly been presented against these eight accused persons in the court of competent jurisdiction for judicial determination.