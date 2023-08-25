Crime Branch Kashmir challans eight govt employees for fake DoB certificates

Crime Branch Kashmir had received a complaint from the Agriculture Production Department, Govt. of Jammu & Kashmir (on the basis of a report generated by Director Agriculture Kashmir) alleging therein that twelve officials of said department had submitted fake D.O.B. certificates at the time of their initial appointment in Government service. Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2021 and investigation started.

During investigation, it has been established that eight out of the twelve accused individuals have cheated the Department by submitting fake/ forged D.O.B. certificates at the time of their initial appointment; as a result of the deceit they continued to remain in Government service and unlawfully derive the benefits of employment beyond their actual age of retirement on superannuation. The charge-sheet has accordingly been presented against these eight accused persons in the court of competent jurisdiction for judicial determination.