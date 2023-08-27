Crime Branch Kashmir challans proprietor of education consultancy for cheating man of Rs 25 lakh

The Crime Branch Kashmir had received a written complaint wherein it was alleged that Fayaz Ahmad Rather, S/o Ghulam Hassan Rather, R/o Algar Chirat, District Shopain [proprietor of M/s Fayaz Education Consultancy, Abi Guzar, Srinagar] had duped the complainant by making false assurances that he would secure admission of the complainant’s two children (a daughter and a son) in the PG course in Medicine in the year 2021. Towards this end, the accused individual had demanded and received an amount of Rs. 25 lakh from the complainant. However, the accused individual had neither managed to secure admission of the complainant’s children in the assured course nor had he returned the money to the complainant, the statement said. Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Economic Offences Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) in the year 2023 and investigation started.

"Irrefutable evidence gathered during investigation of the instant case has established and proved the criminal act of cheating by the accused individual. The charge-sheet has accordingly been presented before the court of competent jurisdiction on 25 August, 2023 for judicial determination, " the statement said.