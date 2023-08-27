Crime Branch Kashmir challans proprietor of education consultancy for cheating man of Rs 25 lakh

Srinagar, Aug 27: Crime Branch Kashmir has produced charge-sheet against proprietor of a education consultancy for duping a man of paying Rs 25 lakh on pretext of securing admission of his two children in PG course in Medicine in 2021.
Economic Offences Wing Srinagar of Crime Branch Kashmir said in a statement that it produced the charge-sheet in case FIR No. 06/2023 u/S 420 IPC of P/S against Fayaz Ahmad Rather, S/o Ghulam Hassan Rather, R/o Aglar Chirat, District Shopian [proprietor of M/s Fayaz International Education Consultancy, Abi Guzar, Srinagar] before the Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar for his alleged involvement in commission of offences punishable under Section 420 of IPC.
The Crime Branch Kashmir had received a written complaint wherein it was alleged that Fayaz Ahmad Rather, S/o Ghulam Hassan Rather, R/o Algar Chirat, District Shopain [proprietor of M/s Fayaz Education Consultancy, Abi Guzar, Srinagar] had duped the complainant by making false assurances that he would secure admission of the complainant’s two children (a daughter and a son) in the PG course in Medicine in the year 2021. Towards this end, the accused individual had demanded and received an amount of Rs. 25 lakh from the complainant. However, the accused individual had neither managed to secure admission of the complainant’s children in the assured course nor had he returned the money to the complainant, the statement said. Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Economic Offences Wing Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) in the year 2023 and investigation started.
"Irrefutable evidence gathered during investigation of the instant case has established and proved the criminal act of cheating by the accused individual. The charge-sheet has accordingly been presented before the court of competent jurisdiction on 25 August, 2023 for judicial determination, " the statement said.