CBK challans three persons for 'encroaching upon 25 kanal state land' in Baramulla

Srinagar, July 20: Crime Branch Kashmir has filed chargesheet against three persons for alleged illegal encroachment of State at Dhobiwan, Kunzer of Baramulla district.

In a statement, the Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar said that it produced the charge-report in case FIR No. 28/2018 u/Ss 420, 447-A & 120-B RPC before the Court of Judicial Magistrate 1st Class, Tangmarg against three individuals for their alleged involvement in the illegal encroachment of State land situated at Dhobiwan, Kunzer, District Baramulla.

Providing details of the case, the statement said that Crime Branch Kashmir received a complaint alleging therein that Mohammad Najeeb Goni, S/o Abdul Ghani Goni, R/o Baghat-Barzulla, Srinagar in connivance with some local land brokers, viz., Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, S/o Abdul Aziz Bhat, R/o Ussan Bangil, Karhama, Distt. Baramulla and Mohammad Ashraf Wani, S/o Mohammad Munawar Wani, R/o Utikoo, Karhama, Distt. Baramulla had unlawfully trespassed and encroached upon State land measuring approximately 25 kanals situated at village Dhobiwan, Kunzer, District Baramulla and had also erected sign boards and stone blocks etc. in the said land. The complaint prima facie disclosed commission of criminal acts by the accused persons. Accordingly, the instant case was registered in Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir in the year 2018 and investigation started.