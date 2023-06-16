CBK charge-sheets former director, administrative officer SKIMS over fraudulent selection

Srinagar, June 16: Crime Branch Kashmir on Friday filed charge sheet against former director and former administrative officer of Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences(SKIMS) for fraudulent selection of a professor of oncology.
A statment by the Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) today said that it produced the Chargesheet in Case FIR No. 08/2019 u/S 418, 420, 466, 511 RPC r/w Section 5(2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir against Mohammad Shafi Malla [the then Administrative Officer (Policy) SKIMS Soura] and Dr. A.G Ahangar [the then Director SKIMS Soura] before the Court of Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir.
Stating brief facts of the case, the statment said that Crime Branch Kashmir received a written complaint that Director SKIMS Soura had illegally and fraudulently made an ineligible person eligible for the post of Professor, Surgical Oncology at SKIMS Soura. It was further alleged that the post for which the selection process had already been stayed by the Hon’ble High Court of J&K was fraudulently re-advertised by Director SKIMS Soura to facilitate the selection of an ineligible candidate for the said post by abuse of his powers and official position.
On receipt of the said information a Preliminary Verification was initiated which culminated in registration of the instant case.
Offences punishable under Sections 418, 420, 466, 511 RPC r/w Section 5(2) PC Act have been established and proved against the accused persons and accordingly the Chargesheet was presented before the Hon’ble Court of Additional Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir for judicial determination.