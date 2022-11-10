Crime Branch Kashmir chargesheets fraudster posing as civil engineer

In a statement, a spokesman of the CBK said that the Crime Branch filed the chargesheet under section 420 RPC against Rajinder Pandita alias Raju, at present a resident of Jammu, before the Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar.

“The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir conducted investigation in the matter and during the course of investigation, it came to fore that Rajinder Pandita projected himself as Civil Engineer and fraudulently, dishonestly induced the complainant to pay huge amount for providing building permission and other formalities,” it read.