CBK chargesheets MP resident for extracting money on pretext of providing overseas jobs

"The instant case had been registered upon a written complaint, wherein it was alleged that the complainant was dealing with Manpower Recruitments, during which the complainant came in touch with the accused and paid him huge amount on pretext of providing a job/employment orders outside the country, but neither the employment was provided nor the money was returned back to the complainant", the spokesperson said.

"During the course of investigation, offence under section 420, RPC have been found established against the accused and accordingly Charge Sheet in Case FIR No. 21/2014 produced before the Hon’ble Court of 13TH Finance Srinagar", the spokesperson further said.