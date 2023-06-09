Crime Branch Kashmir charge sheets two for duping students

Srinagar, June 09: The Crime Branch, Kashmir, has filed chargesheet against two persons for cheating students on the pretext of providing aviation and hospitality course in Srinagar.
The branch's Economic Offences Wing produced the Chargesheet in Case FIR No.26/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offences Wing Srinagar)before the Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar against Nazir Ahmad Wani, R/o Tragpora Baramulla at present Gazali Abad H.M.T, Shala Teng Ghat and
Shubnam Fayaz , R/o Ompora Budgam.
In a statement, the wing said that the case had been registered upon a written communication received from the CM’s grievance cell followed by another communication received from Civil Aviation Department J&K Government, wherein it is alleged that students paid huge amount for pursuing Aviation and Hospitality course offered by International College of Aviation Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar which however, is not recognizednor registered. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 26/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offences Wing Srinagar) was registered and investigation started.
During the course of investigation, it came to fore that proprietor International College of Aviation Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar has established the said college at his own level without seeking registration from the regulatory authorities of Govt. of India, the statement said.It also transpired that the said proprietor Nazir Ahmad Wani pasted different logos on the course certificates. The said accused proprietor cheated the innocent students by luring them with tall promises of a bright future and job security etc.
Further, the proprietor-cum Managing Director Nazir Ahmad Wani has lured the gullible aspirants under the garb of imparting six months and one year course in so called un- recognized International College of Aviation Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar thereby extracted huge amounts from the students deceitfully, dishonestly and fraudulently and caused wrongful loss to the students (complainants), it said.
The offence under section 420, 120-B RPC has been proved against the accused persons and accordingly the Chargesheet was presented before the Hon’ble Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar for judicial determination.