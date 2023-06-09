Crime Branch Kashmir charge sheets two for duping students

Srinagar, June 09: The Crime Branch, Kashmir, has filed chargesheet against two persons for cheating students on the pretext of providing aviation and hospitality course in Srinagar.

The branch's Economic Offences Wing produced the Chargesheet in Case FIR No.26/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offences Wing Srinagar)before the Court of Passenger Tax Srinagar against Nazir Ahmad Wani, R/o Tragpora Baramulla at present Gazali Abad H.M.T, Shala Teng Ghat and

Shubnam Fayaz , R/o Ompora Budgam.

In a statement, the wing said that the case had been registered upon a written communication received from the CM’s grievance cell followed by another communication received from Civil Aviation Department J&K Government, wherein it is alleged that students paid huge amount for pursuing Aviation and Hospitality course offered by International College of Aviation Baghat Barzulla, Srinagar which however, is not recognizednor registered. Accordingly, Case FIR No. 26/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (Now Economic Offences Wing Srinagar) was registered and investigation started.