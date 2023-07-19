Crime Branch Kashmir files charegsheet against two bank officials for embezzling public money

Srinagar, July 19: Crime Branch Kashmir has produced chargesheet against two officials of Baramulla Central Co-operative Bank in connection with a case of dishonestly and fraudulently “misappropriating and embezzling large sums of public money.”
CBK’s Economic Offences Wing Srinagar said that the charge-report in the case (FIR No. 23 of 2016) was filed before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bandipora against Abdul Razak Wani (the then Branch Manager, BCCB Branch Hajin) and Ghulam Ahmad Shah (the then clerk, BCCB Branch Hajin) for their alleged involvement in commission of offences punishable under Sections 420, 468, 471, 409, 120-B & 201 RPC of police station Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar).
Quoting a statement, GNS reported that a communication was received from the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, J&K wherein it was alleged that some officers and officials of the Baramulla Central Co-operative Bank Ltd. have dishonestly and fraudulently misappropriated and embezzled large sums of public money in different branches of the Bank etc. Accordingly, it said, the case was registered in 2016 and investigation started.
“During investigation it came to fore that Abdul Razak Wani had entered into a criminal conspiracy with his clerk Ghulam Ahmad Shah as a result of which employees of the bank had cheated the depositors, forged the financial documents and records and misappropriated and embezzled large sums of public money running into lakhs of Rupees.”
Evidence collected, it said, during investigation has “established” criminal culpability and proved that offences punishable u/Ss 420, 468, 471, 409, 120-B & 201 RPC by the duo.
“Accordingly, charge-report (challan) of the instant Case has been presented in the Court for judicial determination.”