Crime Branch Kashmir files charegsheet against two bank officials for embezzling public money

Quoting a statement, GNS reported that a communication was received from the Registrar of Co-operative Societies, J&K wherein it was alleged that some officers and officials of the Baramulla Central Co-operative Bank Ltd. have dishonestly and fraudulently misappropriated and embezzled large sums of public money in different branches of the Bank etc. Accordingly, it said, the case was registered in 2016 and investigation started.

“During investigation it came to fore that Abdul Razak Wani had entered into a criminal conspiracy with his clerk Ghulam Ahmad Shah as a result of which employees of the bank had cheated the depositors, forged the financial documents and records and misappropriated and embezzled large sums of public money running into lakhs of Rupees.”

Evidence collected, it said, during investigation has “established” criminal culpability and proved that offences punishable u/Ss 420, 468, 471, 409, 120-B & 201 RPC by the duo.

“Accordingly, charge-report (challan) of the instant Case has been presented in the Court for judicial determination.”