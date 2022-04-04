Crime Branch Kashmir files charge sheet against Bandipora man in fraud appointment case

Srinagar Apr 4: Crime Branch Kashmir on Monday filed a charge-sheet against a Bandipora man for allegedly managing his appointment as Jr. X-Ray Technician in Health Department on the basis of a fake Class 12 certificate.
As per a CBK spokesman, the charge sheet was produced in case FIR No: 15/2017 U/S 420, 468, 471 RPC of P/S CBK before the Court of Passenger Tax & Electricity (PT&E) Srinagar against Bashir Ahmad Wani son of Late Mohammad Sultan Wani of Maddar Bandipora.
The CBK had received a complaint from one Aijaz Ahmad Mir son of Gh Hassan Mir of Gund Rampora Bandipora, wherein it has been alleged that Bashir has managed his selection through SSRB as Jr. X-Ray Assistant in Health Department on the basis of fake and forged 10+2 marks certificate.
Subsequently case FIR No: 15/2017 U/S 420, 468, 471 RPC was registered in P/S CBK and charges were investigated.
During the course of investigation, it was established that the accused had managed his appointment as Jr. X-Ray Technician in Heath Department through his selection vide SSRB notification No: SSB/SD/Sec/2016/817-19 dated 12.1.2016, item No. 298 (04 of 2013) at serial number: 1, under OM category "on the basis of production of fake and forged 10+2 marks certificate and there-after also managed fake and forged verification report with regard to said 10+2 marks certificate, " the CBK said. Upon his selection the said accused joined in the office of Director Health Services, Kashmir, on 24.3.2016 who submitted his documents including 10+2 marks certificate purportedly issued by Board of School Education UP Allahabad, Regional Office Meerut UP.
"Upon verifying the said marks card from the concerned board of U.P, it came to fore, that the Certificate as well as verification report is fake and forged".
Accordingly, on the basis of facts, the investigation of the case was closed as proved against the accused under section 420, 468, 471 RPC.