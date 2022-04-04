Crime Branch Kashmir files charge sheet against Bandipora man in fraud appointment case

As per a CBK spokesman, the charge sheet was produced in case FIR No: 15/2017 U/S 420, 468, 471 RPC of P/S CBK before the Court of Passenger Tax & Electricity (PT&E) Srinagar against Bashir Ahmad Wani son of Late Mohammad Sultan Wani of Maddar Bandipora.

The CBK had received a complaint from one Aijaz Ahmad Mir son of Gh Hassan Mir of Gund Rampora Bandipora, wherein it has been alleged that Bashir has managed his selection through SSRB as Jr. X-Ray Assistant in Health Department on the basis of fake and forged 10+2 marks certificate.