Crime Branch Kashmir files chargesheet against 19 persons in cheating, forgery case

The Crime Branch Kashmir had received a complaint alleging that certain individuals had been appointed in J&K Police [District Srinagar] on the basis of fake and forged appointment orders. "Accordingly, the instant case was registered in P/S Crime Branch Kashmir (now, Economic Offences Wing, Srinagar) in the year 2015 and investigation started, " it said.

During investigation it has been established that the appointment orders had been issued in clear violation of rules & established norms and after manipulation of records etc. The aforesaid acts on part of the accused individuals has established cheating, fraud and forgery etc. (offences punishable U/Ss 420, 468, 120-B & 201 RPC.

Accordingly, investigation of the Case was closed as "proved" against 19 accused persons and charge-report thereof has been produced before the Hon’ble Court for judicial determination, it said.