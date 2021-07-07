Crime Branch Kashmir produces challan against man for duping investors on pretext of doubling money

Srinagar July 7: The Crime Branch Kashmir has produced a challan against a man who allegedly duped people on the pretext of doubling their investments after unauthorisedly opening a branch of a private company in southern Anantnag district, officials said today.

“The CBK produced Challan in Case FIR No. 52/2005 U/S 420 RPC of Police Station CBK before the Hon’ble Court of District Mobile Magistrate Anantnag against Bashir Ahmad Kichloo S/O Ali Mohammad Kichloo R/O Dooru Anantnag A/P Baghi Mehtab Srinagar,” said a spokesman of CBK, in a statement.

He said the case owes its origin to a written complaint received by Crime Branch Kashmir, in which the complainant had alleged that the management of private company “Surbhi Agro Tech Limited Company” with its Head Office at 296 Industrial Area Phase 1 Panchkula Haryana had opened its branch office at Anantnag in March 1998.