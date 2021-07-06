Crime branch Kashmir produces challan against six for allegedly grabbing Wakf land

Srinagar July 6: The Crime Branch Kashmir Tuesday produced challan against six persons including two deceased for allegedly grabbing 6.6 kanals of land belonging to the J&K Wakf Board through fabricated signatures.

A CBK handout said that the challan in Case FIR No. 22/2012 U/S 420,468,467,471,120-B RPC & 5(2) PC Act against the accused before the Court of Additional District and Session Judge Anti-Corruption Srinagar.

As per a written complaint with CBK by the then Secretary WAQF Board, the accused Abdul Rashid Wani, then Controller Revenue Estates/ Assistant Secretary Muslim Auqaf Trust, son of Abdul Aziz Wani, resident of Habbak Crossing Zakura, Mohammad Farooq Hakak @ Jan son of Ghulam Nabi Hakak of Kadi Kadal Srinagar, Ghulam Qadir Mir, son of Mohammad Sultan Mir of Azad Basti Tower Lane Natipora, Mohammad Lateef Misger, apn of Mohammad Sidiq Misger, a resident of Aali Kadal A/P Alamdar Colony Lal Bazar Srinagar besides two other deceased persons had alienated 6.6 kanals of land situated at Rangpora Zakoora of Waqf Board in favour of Ishtaq Ahmad Ashai by way of fabricating Order No. 360-64 Dated 05.08.2003.