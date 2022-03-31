Crime Branch Kashmir produces charge sheet against 2 Srinagar men for duping Haj aspirant

The complainant Nazir Ahmad Dar had approached the CBK alleging therein that one Shoaib grabbed an amount of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of organizing Haj pilgrimage, the CBK said.

An enquiry was initiated at Crime Branch Kashmir which revealed that the accused is running Tour & Travel companies under the name and style ‘EDRAAL Tour & Travels’ and ‘A&Y’ at Nigeen and Kangan respectively for Haj and Umrah purposes in partnership with another accused namely Ashiq Hussain Mir. "The accused induced the complaint and his associates to credit an amount of Rs 8 lakh for managing Haj Pilgrimage for them. However, after receiving the money accused persons closed their Tour and Travel office and could not be traced by the complainant, despite his incessant efforts, " the CBK said.