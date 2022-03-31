Crime Branch Kashmir produces charge sheet against 2 Srinagar men for duping Haj aspirant

Srinagar Mar 31: The Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against two Srinagar residents for allegedly defrauding Hajj aspirants of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of arranging Hajj pilgrimage.
As per a CBK statement, the charge sheet in case FIR No: 38/2020 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S CBK was presented before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar against Shoiab Ashraf Khan son of Mohd Ashraf Khan of Gole Market Srinagar and Ashiq Hussain Mir son of Mehraj-u-din Mir of Gulab Bagh Zakoora Srinagar proprietors of A&Y Tour and Travels for "duping, cheating Haj aspirants and grabbing an amount of Rs: 8 lakhs fraudulently and dishonestly on the pretext of organizing Haj pilgrimage".
The complainant Nazir Ahmad Dar had approached the CBK alleging therein that one Shoaib grabbed an amount of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of organizing Haj pilgrimage, the CBK said.
An enquiry was initiated at Crime Branch Kashmir which revealed that the accused is running Tour & Travel companies under the name and style ‘EDRAAL Tour & Travels’ and ‘A&Y’ at Nigeen and Kangan respectively for Haj and Umrah purposes in partnership with another accused namely Ashiq Hussain Mir. "The accused induced the complaint and his associates to credit an amount of Rs 8 lakh for managing Haj Pilgrimage for them. However, after receiving the money accused persons closed their Tour and Travel office and could not be traced by the complainant, despite his incessant efforts, " the CBK said.
A FIR No: 38/2020 U/S 420, 120-B RPC was registered in P/S CBK. The investigation, so conducted established cheating on part of the said accused persons and keeping in view the facts and evidence collected during the investigation offences punishable U/S 420 RPC were proved against the accused persons and challan submitted in the court of law.