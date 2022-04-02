Crime Branch Kashmir produces charge sheet against couple for defrauding Srinagar man

As per a CBK spokesman, the charge sheet in the case FIR No: 23/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir was presented before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar against the accused Tahir Amin Bahadur son of Mohamamd Amin Bahadur a resident of Lakshmanpora Batamaloo and his wife Masrat Bilal Khan, also infamous as ‘Bunty-Babli’ for "cheating and grabbing the hard earned money of Mohammad Yousuf Khan of Gogjibagh Srinagar in a fraudulent and deceitful manner".



As per the CBK, Yousuf, son of Ab. Samad Khan of Khan Manzil-II, Cherry Garden Gogjibagh Srinagar had lodged a complaint saying he has rented out his property to the accused couple in August 2016.

Over a period of time the complainant loaned an amount of Rs 4, 33, 000to the couple on humanitarian grounds as they pleaded to have suffered financial losses during the floods of Sep-2014, Khan said adding the duo purchased a four-wheeler and two-wheeler from the complainant and cheques which were given for payment bounced.