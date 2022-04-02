Crime Branch Kashmir produces charge sheet against couple for defrauding Srinagar man

Srinagar Apr 2: The Crime Branch Kashmir on Saturday filed a charge-sheet against a Srinagar couple for allegedly defrauding a man from Gogji bagh area of the city.
As per a CBK spokesman, the charge sheet in the case FIR No: 23/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir was presented before the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar against the accused Tahir Amin Bahadur son of Mohamamd Amin Bahadur a resident of Lakshmanpora Batamaloo and his wife Masrat Bilal Khan, also infamous as ‘Bunty-Babli’ for "cheating and grabbing the hard earned money of Mohammad Yousuf Khan of Gogjibagh Srinagar in a fraudulent and deceitful manner".
As per the CBK, Yousuf, son of Ab. Samad Khan of Khan Manzil-II, Cherry Garden Gogjibagh Srinagar had lodged a complaint saying he has rented out his property to the accused couple in August 2016.
Over a period of time the complainant loaned an amount of Rs 4, 33, 000to the couple on humanitarian grounds as they pleaded to have suffered financial losses during the floods of Sep-2014, Khan said adding the duo purchased a four-wheeler and two-wheeler from the complainant and cheques which were given for payment bounced.
The accused disappeared later and could not be traced by the complainant.
Accordingly, an enquiry was initiated at CBK, followed by registration of case FIR No: 23/2018 U/S 420, 120-B RPC of P/S Crime Branch Kashmir. During the course of investigation it came to fore that the accused have deceitfully taken an amount of Rs. 6, 38, 000 from the complainant at different occasions and have left the rented accommodation without informing the complainant and have also grabbed the arrears of rent, the CBK said.
It said the accused were "habitual offenders and known fraudsters, who have cheated/defrauded several innocent people and numerous FIR’s have been lodged against the accused persons in different Police Stations of J&K and outside the state".
The investigation has also found that the accused persons frequently change their residence to evade their arrest, the CBK said adding charges were proved U/S 420, 120B RPC and charge sheet produced by Crime Branch Kashmir before the Court of law.