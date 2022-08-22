Crime Branch produces charge sheet against Kupwara man in admission fraud case

Srinagar Aug 22:The Economic Offence Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir has produced Challan against a Kupwara man for allegedly duping a family on the pretext of providing admission to their wards in PG courses outside the J&K.
A CB spokesman said that the challan was produced against accused Wiqar Manzoor Wani S/o Manzoor Ahmad Wani R/o Lidderwan Trehgam Kupwara in Case FIR No. 54 of 2018 U/S 420 RPC of Police Station Economic Offences Wing before the Court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar.
The case was registered after the family alleged that Wiqar was running a consultancy under the Name & Style of M/S HIIT at Parraypora Srinagar. The complainant’s daughter had completed MBBS degree and he approached the said consultancy for arranging admission of his daughter in P.G. Course outside the State.
Wiqar Manzoor Wani promised admission to complainant’s daughter for which complainant paid an amount of Rs 10 lakh to him, but neither admission was arranged nor the money so paid returned, the CB said.
Subsequently, a Preliminary Verification was conducted which culminated in the registration of Case FIR No. 54 of 2018 U/S 420 RPC.
During the course of investigation the Crime Branch Kashmir received another complaint against the said accused person with the allegation that Wiqar Manzoor Wani has grabbed an amount of Rs 9.00 lakhs on the pretext of providing admission to complainant son outside the state.
Accordingly the said complaint was clubbed with the instant case and has been made part of the instant case. The investigation conducted has proved the allegations and accordingly charge sheet has been produced in the court of law against the accused person, added the CB.