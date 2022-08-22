Crime Branch produces charge sheet against Kupwara man in admission fraud case

A CB spokesman said that the challan was produced against accused Wiqar Manzoor Wani S/o Manzoor Ahmad Wani R/o Lidderwan Trehgam Kupwara in Case FIR No. 54 of 2018 U/S 420 RPC of Police Station Economic Offences Wing before the Court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar.

The case was registered after the family alleged that Wiqar was running a consultancy under the Name & Style of M/S HIIT at Parraypora Srinagar. The complainant’s daughter had completed MBBS degree and he approached the said consultancy for arranging admission of his daughter in P.G. Course outside the State.