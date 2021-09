A statement of CB issued here said that in the case FIR No 17 of 2018 under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) of Police Station Crime Branch, Kashmir, the chargesheet was produced in the court of Sub Judge Pattan against one Hamidullah Mir of Pattan Baramulla for duping Hajj aspirants while providing them fake and invalid passports for grabbing their money.