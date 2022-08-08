'Criminal apathy snatches' teenager's life in Gurez

Bandipora: The alleged criminal official apathy has resulted in the death of a 14-year-old teenager in north Kashmir's Gurez valley, who was rescued after drowning in Bagtore village, here on Sunday.

According to the locals, the boy identified as Umar Gul, 13, son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat from Dassia village of Bagtore slipped into the Kishanganga river while playing with friends.

As soon as the boy drowned, locals with the help of the army jumped into the river to rescue him and as per the witnesses the boy was rescued by the army and he was alive but in an unconscious condition," Aquib Lone a local said.