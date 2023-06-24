Critical staff shortage continues to hit patient care at SKIMS Soura

Srinagar, June 24: The lingering shortage of staff at various levels at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has had a prolonged impact on the quality of patient care, with the Institute facing challenges in promptly filling these vacant positions.
However, there are indications of potential relief on the horizon, as the Institute receives approval for the temporary appointment of personnel to address the staffing shortfall under some categories.
Over the past one decade or more, hundreds of staffers have retired from SKIMS, the positions they served at falling vacant. However, these vacant positions have rarely been filled. While the patient load at the premier tertiary care institute has multiplied manifold over the years, and the diversification of services has increased the workload, the gross shortage of staff has affected patientcare and continues to worsen. This staff shortage pertains to categories such as nurses, technicians and paramedics. While exemplifying the effect of less staff on the delivery of services, a senior staffer at SKIMS Soura said, “At the Department of Pathology, there were 35 staffers some years ago. With most of them retiring, we are left with just seven people and this results in enormous delay for pathology reports of patients,” he said. He said that it is unfair to the patient, especially those who await diagnosis and detailing for life threatening conditions that the pathological analysis takes weeks.
Another staff member of SKIMS Soura said that 300 posts of nurses are vacant at the Institute. He said that the plight of patients could be imagined when one nurse is tasked to do the work that would, by norms, be entrusted to four. “And one can also fathom what load the nurses have at the Institute,” he said. He said that there are hundreds of posts of nursing aids at SKIMS that need to be filled. “Patient care is as much about providing timely medicines, providing sanitized beds and wards, monitoring condition, getting the investigations on time, as it is about having the right doctor and diagnosis,” he said.
Over the past week, SKIMS Soura advertised 125 posts of Nursing Aid Grade III to be filled on Academic Arrangement for a period of six months. In December 2022, 30 posts of faculty were filled. The Institute has also referred 300 posts of nurses to J&K Government. Technician, medical record personnel, laundry personnel, sanitation staff and more posts have also been referred. The Institute has received approval for filling of some posts on Academic Arrangement, a senior official at the Institute said. However, the interim measures, he said, are too sporadiac.
Director SKIMS Soura and Ex-Officio Secretary to J&K Government, Prof Parvaiz Koul said the Institute had taken up the issue of recruitment on priority. “Due process is being followed and wherever we have urgent need, we have sought that the posts be filled on academic arrangement,” he said. He said he was positive that adequate staff would be posted at all levels “soon”.