Critical staff shortage continues to hit patient care at SKIMS Soura

However, there are indications of potential relief on the horizon, as the Institute receives approval for the temporary appointment of personnel to address the staffing shortfall under some categories.

Over the past one decade or more, hundreds of staffers have retired from SKIMS, the positions they served at falling vacant. However, these vacant positions have rarely been filled. While the patient load at the premier tertiary care institute has multiplied manifold over the years, and the diversification of services has increased the workload, the gross shortage of staff has affected patientcare and continues to worsen. This staff shortage pertains to categories such as nurses, technicians and paramedics. While exemplifying the effect of less staff on the delivery of services, a senior staffer at SKIMS Soura said, “At the Department of Pathology, there were 35 staffers some years ago. With most of them retiring, we are left with just seven people and this results in enormous delay for pathology reports of patients,” he said. He said that it is unfair to the patient, especially those who await diagnosis and detailing for life threatening conditions that the pathological analysis takes weeks.