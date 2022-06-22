Crops damaged, roads water logged in Pulwama

Pulwama, June 22: Crops in some villages of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district were damaged while roads in low-lying areas were inundated and diversions breached due to heavy rains on Wednesday.
However, the authorities said that they were ready for any eventuality.
The road connecting Shopian and Pulwama to Srinagar near Pangalna, Paho was inundated and water was flowing over the road since morning due to which traffic on the road was suspended.
“The agricultural land in the entire area remained under rainwater, causing damage to rice saplings in dozens of villages including Pingalena, Pahu, Ghundipura, and Ratnipura,” locals said.
The road and bridge connecting Ratnipura were completely submerged and the area was cut off from the rest of the villages for the entire day.
Locals said that the water seeped into several residential houses and the Government Middle School building in the village.
“The residents are facing problems due to water logging. Power and water supply are affected and we are unable to reach other villages,” locals said.
Pulwama-Ontipura road also remained waterlogged near Koil due to which traffic on the road was also suspended.
The diversion on Nala Romshi collapsed for the 15th time since the 2014 floods due to which a vast area was cut off from the district headquarters.
Locals complained that the bridge was under construction for the past seven years.
The road connecting Pulwama to the Shopian district from Achan was also washed away due to the rising water level in Rambi Ara.
Water was also flowing over the link road between Ghundipura and Warbagh due to which traffic was suspended.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary said, “As of now every area is out of danger and people are safe. We are ready for any eventuality. The entire district is normal.”