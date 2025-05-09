Cross-border shelling forces civilian migration in Tangdhar

Srinagar, May 9: As cross-border shelling intensified in the north Tangdhar sector of Kupwara, panic and destruction gripped the Line of Control (LoC) villages, forcing a fresh wave of migration.

At least 10 more residential houses were damaged in the border villages of Hajinar and Batpora over the past 48 hours, as Pakistan continued heavy mortar and artillery shelling ó the most intense in recent years, officials said.

Fearful for their lives, hundreds of families have fled their homes and sought shelter in makeshift relief camps set up by the district administration in Government Degree College (GDC) Kupwara and the Higher Secondary School.

With the situation deteriorating for the past fortnight, residents say they have lost count of sleepless nights and near-death experiences.

I saw my house shattering. Shells landed just meters away. My children were screaming, and I didnít know if we would make it out alive,î said Bashir Ahmad Lone, a resident of Hajinar now staying at the college-turned-relief camp in Kupwara. ìWe left with only the clothes on our backs. There was no time to think.î

Reports said that dozens of homes have suffered partial or complete damage in the Tangdhar and Keran sectors in the past two weeks.

In Batpora, one of the worst-affected villages, residents say the shelling often begins without warning, leaving no time to take shelter.

Shabnam Jan, a mother of three, described the trauma faced by children and the elderly.

My youngest child hasnt spoken since we left. Every time a loud sound comes, he hides under the bed. Weve been through this before, but this time, it feels much worse,î she said.

We have set up relief centres with food, bedding and medical assistance,î officials said. ìOur teams are also assessing the damage to civilian infrastructure.î

The officials said that the district officials are coordinating with the Army and civil defence to ensure safe relocation and timely alerts in case of further shelling.

We are in touch with the villagers who remain close to the LoC. Evacuation routes and shelters are ready if the situation worsens, the officials said.

Our troops have been responding to ceasefire violations effectively, but we are also assisting the civil administration in relocating civilians and ensuring medical help reaches the injured,î Defence sources said.

Many residents are demanding the construction of more underground bunkers or permanent relocation to safer areas.

ìHow long can we live like this?î asked Ghulam Nabi, a farmer from Batpora. ìIn such situations, we leave our homes behind. We have lost everything again. Will someone listen to us now?î

The continuous shelling has raised alarms about the fragile ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan.