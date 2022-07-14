Crossing marriageable age | 29% J&K youth unmarried: GoI survey

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has the highest proportion of unmarried persons within the age bracket of 15 to 29 years, among all states and union territories, according to a government survey.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation's 'Youth in India 2022' study, J&K has a higher percentage of 29.1 percent of young people (aged up to 29 years) who are not married than the national average.

According to the most recent study, it is the highest percentage reported by any state or union territory in India.