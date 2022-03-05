CRPF ASI dies of 'heart attack' in bus on way to Srinagar airport

Srinagar, March 05: A CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) died after he fell unconscious inside a bus while he was heading towards the Srinagar airport on Saturday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KDC reported that an ASI, identified as Paine Kumar, was proceeding on leave and was on way to Srinagar airport when he fell unconscious in a bus near the airport.
He said Panie, who was affiliated with 176 BN CRPF, was immediately referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar where doctors declared him dead.
The cause of death as per doctors is said to be heart attack, he added.