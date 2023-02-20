CRPF bids farewell to its woman IG

Srinagar, Feb 20: Srinagar Sector, CRPF bid farewell to its first woman Inspector General (IG), Charu Sinha who is proceeding on transfer to Hyderabad after having completed a highly successful tenure of two and a half years in Central Kashmir, a press release said.
The press release added that Charu Sinha has been instrumental in bringing a sense of harmony to the local community and contributed immensely towards security and peace in the region. During her tenure, she directed CRPF operations with utmost sensitivity towards local sensibilities. Citizen friendly attitude of CRPF remained central to her tenure in Central Kashmir, it said.
“During her tenure, Sinha demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and worked tirelessly to improve security scenario in the region. Her efforts in fostering strong relationships with the local community have helped build trust and cooperation between CRPF and the local population,” the press note said..
In her message to the people of Kashmir, she expressed her confidence in the fact that the people of Kashmir, with their inherent zest for a spirited way of life, will keep ushering themselves towards an era of unending peace and tranquility.
She underscored the fact that this particular tenure of her public service has been a learning experience of immense value to her.
"I am proud of what we have achieved together in the last two and a half years. The people of this region have been incredibly supportive, and we have been able to establish a strong foundation of trust and cooperation. I am confident that my successor will build upon our success and continue to work towards a safer and more secure future for the people of this region," Sinha said.