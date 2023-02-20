CRPF bids farewell to its woman IG

The press release added that Charu Sinha has been instrumental in bringing a sense of harmony to the local community and contributed immensely towards security and peace in the region. During her tenure, she directed CRPF operations with utmost sensitivity towards local sensibilities. Citizen friendly attitude of CRPF remained central to her tenure in Central Kashmir, it said.

“During her tenure, Sinha demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and worked tirelessly to improve security scenario in the region. Her efforts in fostering strong relationships with the local community have helped build trust and cooperation between CRPF and the local population,” the press note said..