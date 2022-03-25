CRPF celebrates veterans day in Bandipora

Bandipora, Mar 25: CRPF's 3 BN in north Kashmir's Bandipora district felicitated Padma Shree awardee, Faisal Ali Dar during veterans day celebrations on Friday, besides honouring student toppers of 10-th,12-th classes and NEET.
During the function, several school children took part in the cultural and singing program, besides that CRPF's singing and dancing squads also performed to cheer up the veterans and special invitees.
CO 3BN, Rakesh said that they celebrated veterans day in a cheerful atmosphere by inviting the former officials along with families.
He said during the function, the veterans were given detailed information regarding the various welfare schemes who were also honoured for their services to the nation while serving with the CRPF. "Our one college student qualified NEET, we rewarded him along with the toppers of 10th and 12th class," the CO said.
The CRPF said that they were honoured to have the Padma Shree Awardee Faisal among them as a chief guest on the special day. Faisal said that he felt happy that CRPF's 3BN felicitated him during the program and felt proud.
He said that CRPF was doing a great job and always whenever there are cultural or other activities in the district.