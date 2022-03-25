CRPF celebrates veterans day in Bandipora

He said during the function, the veterans were given detailed information regarding the various welfare schemes who were also honoured for their services to the nation while serving with the CRPF. "Our one college student qualified NEET, we rewarded him along with the toppers of 10th and 12th class," the CO said.

The CRPF said that they were honoured to have the Padma Shree Awardee Faisal among them as a chief guest on the special day. Faisal said that he felt happy that CRPF's 3BN felicitated him during the program and felt proud.