CRPF constable dies by alleged suicide in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 01: A paramilitary CRPF trooper allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Wazir Bagh area of Kashmir capital Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.
A local news gathering agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the constable (name withheld) of CRPF 117 battalion shot himself and died on the spot.
Upon discovering the trooper in a pool of blood, he was swiftly rushed to a hospital. However, medical professionals declared him dead on arrival. The reasons behind the trooper's decision to take such an extreme step are not immediately clear.
A police officer affirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the trooper's tragic action.