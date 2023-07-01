Kashmir

CRPF constable dies by alleged suicide in Srinagar

CRPF men stand as they pay tribute to their fallen colleagues, who were killed in Pulwama attack. (For representation only)
Srinagar, July 01: A paramilitary CRPF trooper allegedly ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Wazir Bagh area of Kashmir capital Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

A local news gathering agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the constable (name withheld) of CRPF 117 battalion shot himself and died on the spot.

Upon discovering the trooper in a pool of blood, he was swiftly rushed to a hospital. However, medical professionals declared him dead on arrival. The reasons behind the trooper's decision to take such an extreme step are not immediately clear.

A police officer affirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the trooper's tragic action.

