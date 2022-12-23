CRPF holds ‘Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan’ event

Srinagar, Dec 23: The 54 Bn CRPF Nishat Ishber Srinagar, in collaboration with Intezamia committee kick started "Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan" by organizing a series of events from 22-23 December at Gupt Ganga HQ under the aegis of Srinagar Sector CRPF. The programme included events of carom, debate, singing and on the spot painting competitions in which about 100 students, boys and girls from various schools, colleges of Nishat, Telbal, Brain, lshawar, Shalimar, Karpura, Batpura, Harwan localities participated enthusiastically.
The idea of Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan flagship program has been envisioned with perspective of nurturing children, youngsters of Kashmir Valley into a responsible citizens of society.
The locals appreciated the initiative of CRPF and exuded confidence that such activities would increase brotherhood and help youngsters in shaping their career and becoming a responsible citizen.
The 2 days events concluded with the prize and certificate distribution and vote of thanks to the participants, media and gathering by P K. Sandwar Comdt-54 Bn CRPF.