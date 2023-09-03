CRPF jawan dies by suicide in Banihal—Qazigund tunnel: Official

Banihal, Sept 03: A Central Reserve of Police Force(CRPF) personnel on Sunday allegedly died by suicide in Banihal area of Ramban district, an official said.
Quoting the official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the CRPF jawan (name withheld) from Bihar state who was posted for security of Banihal-Qazigund Nayvug tunnel shot himself dead with his service rifle.
He said that his body has been shifted to SDH Banihal for autopsy, while police have taken cognisance of the matter.