CRPF man hit by moving train in south Kashmir, dies

Anantnag, July 24: A CRPF trooper died after being hit by a moving train in the Chidhama area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday, reports said.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that CRPF trooper was hit by train near Chidhama area resulting in injuries to the trooper.
He said that he was shifted to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed.
The deceased has been identified as Ravinder Kumar of C-96 Battalion.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident, said an official.